Police: Drunk FL man walks into HS classroom with knife to ‘test security’

A Florida community is on edge after a man carrying a pocket knife was able to enter a local high school and sit down inside a classroom.

Derek Marlowe was arrested Friday and charged with trespassing, disrupting school functions and breach of peace.

Police say the 51-year-old was intoxicated when he rode a bike to Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange and walked inside, “unchallenged.”

Marlowe reportedly entered the high school through an unlocked door.

The teacher activated his emergency alert button located in the classroom, which said to send assistance immediately.

However, the school was not put on lockdown nor were any code red calls made.

School district officials admitted that “at least some protocols” for security were not followed properly.

The incident is now under review.

Deputies say, Marlowe, who has an extensive criminal history, was rambling about testing security.