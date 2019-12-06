Police find 94 bottles of alcohol in car that struck teen

Police in Maryland are reporting that they found 94 miniature bottles of liquor inside of a vehicle that was involved in an accident that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 5:30 pm in Dundalk.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones was driving her 2006 Nissan Altima north on Delvale Avenue when she drove up onto the sidewalk and struck 15-year-old Trinity Lynn Brooks. Police say Jones continued driving and hit a tree, drove through a fence, and into three backyards before the vehicle finally came to a stop.

First responders found Jones unconscious in the vehicle and administered Narcan believing she may have been under the influence of opioids.

Jones later admitted to authorities that she had been drinking heavily every day and had been a heroin user.

Investigators found 94 small bottles of liquor on the floor board of the vehicle and at least two in the from passenger seat. Authorities also noted that Jones was found to have consumed alcohol just five minutes before the crash.

Jones was taken into custody where she was charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

She is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections after waiving her right to appear at her bail review Thursday.

It is unclear if she has a lawyer.