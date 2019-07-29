Police find family dead after attempting to notify next-of-kin of murder victim

Police in Wisconsin are reporting that they have found five members of a family dead in two different locations.

The discoveries were made Sunday night into Monday morning.

Chippewa County Deputies reported that they were first called to a residence in Lake Hallie around 10:30 pm due to a report of gunfire.

When authorities arrived, they found a male and a female dead of gunshot wounds. Two other victims inside the home were also shot wounds but are expected to survive.

Authorities then went to a home in Lafayette around 2:30AM to notify the next-of-kin, however, when they arrived to that home, they found a man, a woman, and a juvenile male dead inside the home.

Investigators are now reporting that they believe the same gunman targeted both homes before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.