Police find two children inside stolen vehicle

Two children are now in the care of the Department of Children and Families after authorities recovered them inside of a stolen vehicle during a brief pursuit.

Officials say they located a vehicle that was reported stolen traveling in the area of 24th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Monday.

Authorities then attempted to conduct a traffic-stop, however, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over.

After a short pursuit, the driver eventually pulled over and that’s when authorities found an infant and a toddler inside of the vehicle along with two adults.

Both adults have since been taken into custody.

It was also said that the child belong to one of the adults who was taken into custody.