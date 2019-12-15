Police: FL Men Climb 35-Foot Christmas Tree, Break Ornaments

Two Florida men apparently took the spirit of Christmas a bit too far up.

According to the Largo Police Department, 28-Shay Tracy and 27-year-old Alex Laky recently decided to climb a 35-foot Christmas tree in Largo’s Central Park early Friday morning.

The police report states the suspects threw and broke ornaments, causing $250 in damage during the 4 a.m. incident.

Two people witnessed the incident, one of whom is a City of Largo employee.

Tracy and Laky have been charged with criminal mischief.

