Police: Florida Child Apparently Shoots, Kills Self

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, are investigating, after a 5-year-old boy there was allegedly shot and killed over the weekend.

Authorities say they received a call at 2:27 p.m. on Saturday concerning a child who was shot.

When officers arrived, they indeed found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to All Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police say, preliminary information indicates that the child accidentally shot himself.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident.