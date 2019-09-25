Police: Florida Woman Killed Disabled Grandson By Drug Overdose

Florida law enforcement officials say they are dealing with a case that is unusually tough for them.

According to Bradenton police, 87-year-old Lillian Parks gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson, Joel Parks, a fatal dose of unidentified drugs because she was worried that there would be no one to care for him after she dies.

Detectives took her into protective custody last Sunday to undergo an evaluation and medical treatment, spokesman Brian Thiers says.

Joel Parks lived with his grandmother during the weekends, and spent the week at a group home during the week, as he was unable to take care of himself.

On Sunday, Joel’s sister came to the grandmother’s apartment to check on him, and called 911 when she discovered his body.

Reports state that Joel’s father is dead, and that his mother is estranged.

Investigators say they will likely charge Lillian Parks with second-degree murder after she is released from a doctor’s care. They are still awaiting a toxicology report to reveal the substance that was used to kill Joel Parks.

Thiers says police are trying to determine how long Joel Parks had been dead before his sister discovered his body. He adds, “This is a difficult case for our detectives. Partly, we feel bad for an individual who feels that the only option is to take another human being’s life because you’re so worried about their care after you’re gone. On the other hand, this was a process that was thought out, it was planned, and she took a human life.”