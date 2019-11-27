Police ID 4 Fort Pierce men killed in I-95 crash

A crash on I-95 in central Florida killed four men from Fort Pierce.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident occurred Tuesday evening at mile marker 221 near Mims.

FHP says all of the victims were in a Dodge Ram pickup with a trailer attached to the back of the vehicle.

Investigators said the rear axle separated from the trailer and rolled under a truck hauling cars.

The driver of the truck swerved into the Dodge Ram, causing the pickup truck to overturn and the tractor-trailer to jackknife.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Juan Magana, 38-year-old Jose Magana, 58-year-old Joe Magana Guil, and 50-year-old Jaime Magana.

According to FHP, Juan Magna was the driver of the pickup truck and the only person wearing a seat belt.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.