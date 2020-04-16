Police Identify Victim of 16th Floor Condo Fall as 4-Year-Old Who “Wanted to Fly”

A 4-year-old boy whose mother told police he always wanted to fly has been identified as the victim in last Saturday’s fatal fall from the 16th floor of a Hollywood condominium building.

Jesse Delduca was at his family’s vacation condo with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt at Quadomain Condominium, which is located at 2201 South Ocean Drive.

The child’s father, Phil Delduca, told the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office that opened a window which had a screen in Jesse’s room, to allow a cross-breeze about 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

When Delduca went back into the bedroom a short time later, the window screen was “partially bent out.” He removed the screen, put it on the bed and closed the window, the report states.

Later, Jesse’s aunt, Patricia Wlodrzzyk, noticed that the screen was on the bed. She saw the boy on the ground when she went to open the window.

The boy’s mother, father and aunt went downstairs, where the lobby attendant called 911.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jesse’s death was an “accidental fall.”

A spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and would not provide any additional details Thursday.