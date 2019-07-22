Police in Miami search for abducted child

The Miami- Dade Police department is currently searching for a 1-year-old boy who was reportedly taken from a Department of Children and Families shelter without their permission.

Authorities say the child, Julius Vann, was last seen Wednesday after being removed from the shelter at 2700 block of N.W. 87th Street by his mother  Eyrca Foskey.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help in locating the child and his mother.

They may be traveling in a white 2008 Mercedes S550.  If you have any information about their whereabouts you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.

