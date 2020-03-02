Police in Pembroke Pines investigate after dead body found inside home

Pembroke Pines Police officers are currently investigating the death of a man who was found deceased inside of a home Sunday.

Officials say they were called to a home in the area of Southwest 100th Avenue and Sixth Court around 9:30 pm and when they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, but authorities are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.