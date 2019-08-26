Police in South Wales implement facial recognition app despite open court cases against it

The BBC is reporting that officials in South Wales have began using a facial recognition app despite having several open court cases against the use of the technology.

It was reported that at least 50 officers were given use of the app which allows them to take photos of the public and compare those photos against a “watch list” and other photos already in their data base.

Officials see the technology developed by the Japanese firm NEC, as helpful in their process of identifying those considered a threat to society and to cut back on crime, however, other’s believe the technology is an invasion of privacy and is “too inaccurate,” especially when it comes to identifying minorities.

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Lewis told the BBC: “This new app means that, with a single photo, officers can easily and quickly answer the question of ‘are you really the person we are looking for?”.

One of the ongoing cases was filed by a man who noticed his photo had been taken by officers in a police van, while he was out Christmas shopping:

“By the time I was close enough to see the words ‘automatic facial recognition’ on the van, I had already had my data captured by it, the subject told BBC.

“That struck me as quite a fundamental invasion of my privacy.”

Several other cases echo his sentiment.

The Civil rights group Liberty, has released a statement calling the use of the technology “shameful” especially in the wake of several open court cases.

Other countries including the US, are currently wrestling with the idea of allowing the police force to legally use facial recognition software.