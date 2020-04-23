Police: Infant Shot in Riviera Beach

A baby boy was shot late Thursday afternoon on West 5th Street in Riviera Beach, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call. Upon arriving, they found the baby with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is unclear whether the boy’s guardian or parents were at the scene when police arrived.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are investigating the incident, and police do not have a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.