Police investigate after cheerleading coach found stabbed to death in his home

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the death of a cheerleading coach who was found dead of multiple stab wounds in his apartment.

Authorities say Joany Lobo, also known as Jojo, was found dead Friday around 3:00 pm after several friends and coworkers contacted his family when he did not show up for work and no one could reach him.

When authorities arrived at the apartment on Southwest 125th Avenue, they reported that no one answered the door and that the door was locked.

With the help of the fire department, police were able to enter the apartment where they later found the 39-year-old deceased and covered in stab wounds.

While not much is known about the case at this time, investigators did report that there was no sign of forced entry and that the killer is believed to have locked the door on the way out of the apartment.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/2/19, Joany Lobo was found deceased in the area of SW 125 Avenue and SW 92 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/sqW38qL1Wc — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 6, 2019

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.