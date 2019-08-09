Police investigate explosion at home as a hate crime after spray-painted swastika found

Authorities in Akron, Ohio are currently investigating an explosion at an interracial couple’s home as a hate crime after investigators found a swastika and a misspelled anti-black racial slur painted next to the scene.

The incident was reported Wednesday at the home in Wayne County.

According to the report, the couple, Angela who is black, and Brad Frase who is white, had not been staying in the home for a month due to an electrical fire that occurred in July.

The couple’s insurance company put them in a hotel room while crews worked to repair their home that was slated to be finished in September.

On Tuesday, construction workers reported that there was a strong smell of natural gas coming from the home. The gas company then cut gas to home and found that the gas leak was being caused by a stove burner that had been turned on.

The Frase’s says investigators told them that despite the gas being turned off, there was still enough gas in the home for it to be ignited by a single cigarette spark the next day.

No one was injured in the explosion, however, authorities did report that they found a misshaped swastika and a misspelled racial slur spray painted on the garage in blue paint.

The couple told investigators that they have lived in the home since 1997 and that prior to the explosion they experienced no hate related incidents in the neighborhood.