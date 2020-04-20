Police Investigating Canada’s Deadliest Mass Shooting

The investigation into a 12-hour shooting spree across the Canadian area of Nova Scotia continues today.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman dressed up as a cop with a fake police car and started his rampage Saturday night.

By the time Wortman was shot and killed by police, at least 17 people were dead, including an officer, in what’s now Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

Mass shooting spree in gun-controlled Canada leaves 17 dead, including mountie https://t.co/W4QuBOEHHX via @BIZPACReview — Dont tread upon (@donttreadupon) April 20, 2020

Police don’t know Wortman’s motive but investigators say it seems clear this wasn’t just a random act.