Police Investigating Canada’s Deadliest Mass Shooting

The investigation into a 12-hour shooting spree across the Canadian area of Nova Scotia continues today.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman dressed up as a cop with a fake police car and started his rampage Saturday night.

By the time Wortman was shot and killed by police, at least 17 people were dead, including an officer, in what’s now Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

Police don’t know Wortman’s motive but investigators say it seems clear this wasn’t just a random act.

