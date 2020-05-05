Police-involved shooting being investigated in Fort Lauderdale

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night inside of a shopping plaza along A1A and Northeast 40th Street.

Authorities say they were called to the scene by witnesses who reported seeing a man waving a gun around.

Two responding officers immediately located the suspect standing with another male.

A witness told reporters that authorities told the two men to “disperse,” but while one of the men did as they were told, the other just stood there and kept putting his hands up.

At that time, other officers had arrived at the scene.

When authorities told the suspect to freeze, the suspect opened fire on the officers, prompting them to return fire.

Authorities performed CPR on the suspect and rushed him to Broward General Hospital where he later died.

The gunman’s identity has not yet been released. It is also unclear what caused the gunman’s erratic behavior.