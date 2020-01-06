Police-involved shooting sends one to the hospital

A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot by a Hallandale Beach Police officer Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am near the area of Northeast 10th Street and 12th Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

Authorities say they were called to the area after someone reported a dead body. When the responding officer arrived at the scene, they did not find a body, however, they did encounter a man armed with a gun.

In fear of their life, the officer shot the suspect who has since been transported to an area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the incident.