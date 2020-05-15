Police Make Arrest in 15-Year-Old Miami Girl’s Accidental Shooting Death

Miami Police have made an arrest in the accidental shooting death of a teenager earlier this week.

The suspect, 17-year-old Thalys Gabriel Olivera, is charged with manslaughter for the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray.

Investigators received a call about a shooting inside an apartment near Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gray’s family says she was in the apartment with her sister, visiting friends.

The arrest report states that Olivera “recklessly brandished” a gun inside the home, as witnesses told him to put it away.

Olivera did so, but then took it out again. The witnesses say he then pointed the gun at Gray and pulled the trigger, striking her in the head.

“This is a murder,” Sergio Rastelli, Gray’s relative, says. “You point a gun at somebody and the trigger pulls, that is a murder. I want the parents to also suffer the consequences, and I want the parents to actually be charged for the murder because this is not an accident. This is a murder.”

He continues, “Don’t point it at an innocent child that didn’t even have part of her life. How did a 17-year-old get a hold of the gun? The parents and the child must be arrested. I want the full extended charges to the parent and to the child.”

The victim passed away after she was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen last month from Homestead.

Meanwhile, Olivera made his first appearance in juvenile court on Wednesday, and is due back in court on June 2.