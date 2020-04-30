Police Make Arrest in Toddler’s Shooting, Say Child was Targeted

Riviera Beach Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left 2-year-old baby boy clinging to life.

A 17-year-old has been arrested for shooting Tyrus Udonis Jones.

The incident took place April 23 around 5 p.m. at the 800 block of West 5th Street.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

“They were specific,” says Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood. He adds that more arrests may be coming.

The child remains in a medically-induced coma.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.