Police Make Arrest in Toddler’s Shooting, Say Child was Targeted

Riviera Beach Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left 2-year-old baby boy clinging to life.
A 17-year-old has been arrested for shooting Tyrus Udonis Jones.
The incident took place April 23 around 5 p.m. at the 800 block of West 5th Street.
Police believe it was a targeted shooting.
“They were specific,” says Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood. He adds that more arrests may be coming.
The child remains in a medically-induced coma.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.