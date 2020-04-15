Police: Man Choked Dog, Threatened to Throw it from Balcony

A Boynton Beach man is facing charges, after neighbors say he yelled from an apartment building while choking a dog and threatening to throw it off a balcony.

Police arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Goldstein on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Santorini at Renaissance Commons complex apartment after receiving multiple calls about the situation.

Neighbors told Goldstein to put the dog down, but he ignored them.

The arrest report states that one neighbor heard the dog whimpering loudly, while another alleges seeing Goldstein leave the building with his hands around the dog’s neck. Additionally, a maintenance worker told police that he saw Goldstein walking the down the street while holding the dog out in front of him, and trying to blow air into the animal’s mouth.

An officer who confronted Goldstein at the scene wrote that the man had the dog in-between his hands as if he was choking the animal.

“The dog appeared lifeless,” the officer added in his report.

According to the arrest report, police also ordered Goldstein to put the dog down. He complied and officers put him into handcuffs.

Animal cruelty investigators say the dog died at the scene.

Palm Beach Animal Care and Control will determine how the dog died.

Records show that Goldstein appeared in court Wednesday morning, at which time a judge ordered that the man be taken to a mental health center.

Goldstein is not allowed to have any contact with witnesses, the Renaissance Commons complex, or with domesticated animals.