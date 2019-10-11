Police: Man Threatens to Shoot Up Juno Beach Pier

Police say a man threatened to shoot up the Juno Beach Pier when he was asked to leave last week.

Juno Beach Police arrested 18-year-old Cory Matthew Clemens over the weekend and charged him with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Investigators say Clemons, who is a regular fisherman at the pier, refused to leave last Friday when an attendant told him it was closing time. According to witnesses, he told the attendant, “I’m not leaving, this is my life.”

Clemons continued fishing but eventually left, after allegedly threatening to physically attack the attendant.

Last Saturday, Clemons went out on the pier without paying the admission fee, police say. The next day, a fisherman showed the attendant a Snapchat post which threatened to shoot up the pier.

According to the arrest report, Clemons admitted to police that he sent three threatening Snapchat messages to six people, with each post threatening to shoot up either the pier or the staff.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.