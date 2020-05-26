Police neutralize suspect shooting from apartment balcony in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are reporting that they have neutralized a subject who was shooting at people and cars from the fourth story of an apartment complex.

The incident was reported Monday night in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Sixth street.

Officials say they began receiving calls about the suspect who began shooting in the Victoria Park neighborhood.

As calls about the incident began to come in, a witness flagged down an officer who was in the area.

When authorities arrived, the gunman was still on his balcony.

Authorities then opened fire from the ground floor, shooting the gunman in the stomach. The gunman was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.

No one else was injured during the incident, however, authorities did report, a Hertz delivery van was struck by several bullets.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities say the suspect had no priors on his record.