Police officer accidentally shoots son after mistaking him for an intruder

A Dallas Police office’s adult son his recovering in the hospital after his father mistook him for an intruder and shot him.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m Saturday near DeSoto.

When authorities arrived to the home, they found the victim bleeding from his right forearm.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital for treatment on the non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the incident, however, no arrest have been made and no charges have been filed.

“The DeSoto Police Department has treated this like every other case that we would have had and we would’ve handled it the exact same way that if any charges are appropriate later on, they’ll be forwarded over to the DA’s office for them to make a decision,” Pete Schulte, DeSoto police spokesman said.

The names of the two parties involved have not yet been released.