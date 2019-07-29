Police officer apologizes for accusing McDonald’s employee of tampering with his food

A police officer who wrongly accused a McDonald’s employee of taking a bite out of his sandwich is apologizing to McDonald’s after an investigation found he took a bite out of his own sandwich and forgot about it after putting it away.

The incident occurred last week in Indianapolis.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Officer who goes by DJ, reported that he went to the establishment before his shift but put the meal in the fridge at the start of his shift.

Seven hours into this shift the officer then went to eat his meal but noticed a bite had been taken out of his sandwich.

Convinced that he had been targeted because of his line of work, the officer contacted McDonald’s about the situation:

“I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way,” he told the WTHR.

Managers at the branch checked their staffing schedule and questioned the staff member who served the officer, however, after conducting an investigation of their own McDonald’s reported that they did not find any evidence of tampering on their end.

“The investigation has determined that McDonald’s restaurant staff in no way tampered with the employee’s food,” McDonald’s said in a statement on Friday.

The department later found that officer DJ actually had actually took a bite out of his own sandwich before his shift but had forgotten that he did so. He then came to believe that an employee at McDonald’s must have done it.

“The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room.

“He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich.

“He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer,” the police department said.

The officer has since apologized to McDonald’s.