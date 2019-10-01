Police officer found guilty of killing neighbor after entering wrong apartment

The Texas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor after entering the wrong apartment has been found guilty of murder.

A grand jury in Texas came to the conclusion, Tuesday afternoon after an emotional testimony from the officer Amber Guyger last week and hours of deliberation this week.

According to the report, Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean as he sat in his apartment on September 6th of 2018. Guyger claimed she believed Jean was an intruder after she walked into the wrong apartment.

After a short confrontation with Jean, Guyger says she shot him because she feared for her life. It wasn’t under later that Guyger says she realized that she had parked on the wrong floor and entered the wrong apartment.

Guyger’s lawyers argued that Guyger had a right to defend herself under the stand your ground law, however, prosecutors argued that the “castle doctrine” did not apply to Guyger because she entered someone else’s home.

“It protects homeowners against intruders – and now all of a sudden the intruder is trying to use it against the homeowner,” prosecutor, Jason Fine said.

Prosecutors also stated that Guyger despite being and officer of the law with specific training, she jumped into full “commando mode.”

While Guyger has been found guilty of murder which carries a potential life sentence, Judge Tammy Kemp is allowing the jury to consider a manslaughter conviction, which typically carries a sentence of between two and 20 years.