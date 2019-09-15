Police: Owner Blew Up House on Daughter’s Wedding Day

Authorities says a homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house Saturday, which was his daughter’s wedding day.

They found the man’s body in the rubble shortly thereafter.

The man, who has not been identified, was standing in front of the house in Edgewood just before it exploded and caught fire. Officials have ruled his death as a suicide.

As for the actual cause of the explosion, Police Chief Robert Payne says, “it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house. And of course, it wouldn’t take much of a spark to explode the house.”

Most of the family was out of the house at the time for the wedding, according to officials. Police had been to the home previously for domestic issues relating to mental illness.

A house next door that was damaged by the explosion had recently been sold, and a family was planning to move into that home soon.