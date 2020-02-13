Police: Palm Beach County Teacher Asked Underage Student for Sex

Officials with the Palm Beach County School District Police Department say a teacher is under arrest and accused of asking a teenage student if she wanted to have sex with him.

According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Dean James is a vocational and business education teacher.

A 16-year-old student told police that James kept her after class on Nov. 21 of last year and asked her, “Do you want to have sex with me?”

The student says she replied, “No.” She also claims that James touched her shoulder, which she pushed away before leaving the classroom.

In addition, the teen told authorities she was not comfortable talking with James due to comments he had previously made to her.

She recorded their phone conversation.

A detective listened to the recording and heard the teacher ask the student, “Do you want me to touch you?”

James apologized and said, “I shouldn’t have said that, I’m sorry,” the arrest report states.

When police interviewed James the day after the classroom incident, he told them the student has a discipline problem and “he has been planning to have her removed from his class because she yells out, dances around, twerks, facetimes her boyfriend, as well as other disruptive behaviors.”

His arrest report adds that when police asked James what his intentions were when he asked the girl, “Do you want to have sex?” he replied that “he was trying to warn her [REDACTED] about her behavior. He said he was not trying to be with her, he was asking her why she was behaving the way she was. He said he was trying to understand if she was trying to have sex with him.”

James claims that he never touched the student.

However, he later admitted to police that he was attracted to the 16-year-old, and she was allegedly attracted to him.

“He admitted that he was attracted to her, and asked her if she wanted to have sex. He admitted that he thought about meeting with her outside of school for dinner and that he asked her if she wanted to do that,” the arrest report explains.

The arrest report goes on to say that James called the student to his desk a week before and asked her out to dinner, as well as information about where she lives.

On Nov. 18, James told the teen, “You’re getting fat, what you been doing? Have you been having sex?” the arrest report continues.

School district police determined after a lengthy investigation that “Dean James solicited the victim for sexual conduct, for a relationship of a romantic nature, and for lewd conduct.”

James was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday for an offense against a student by an authority figure. He bonded out a few hours later.

The School District says he has been employed there since Feb. 14, 2018.

A spokesperson adds that James was reassigned to a position that does not have any contact with children during the investigation.