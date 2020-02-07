Police pay for Officer’s Massages, Four Chinese Women Busted for Prostitution in Broward

An undercover police officer with the Pembroke Pines Police Department used department-issued funds to receive sexual massages while naked at three massage parlors in Broward, according to recent arrest reports. Officers arrested the four women Tuesday. In the women’s four arrest reports, the officer reported spending nearly $450.

Four women are facing prostitution charges after a sting at some massage parlors in Broward County. Pembroke Pines Police arrested the women, who are all from China, this week at three different spas in Hollywood. Three of those arrested listed the spas where they work as their permanent addresses.

Records show the massages were part of an operation resulting in the arrests of four women, ages 48 to 58, who are from Shanghai, China.

None of the women possessed a Florida Department of Health license to practice massage therapy.