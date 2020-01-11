Police release name of Iranian national arrested with machete on Flagler Memorial Bridge

Palm Beach police arrested a man who was armed with a machete, pickax, knives, and $22,000 in cash near the Flagler Memorial Bridge on Friday.

According to authorities, the man was identified as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, an Iranian national.

Yareilzoleh, had no known address, and investigators found his car at the Palm Beach International Airport.

It is not clear why he was armed, or why his car was at the airport.

Police are still investigating.