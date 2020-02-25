Police release new evidence against delivery man accused of killing Boca Raton grandmother

Police have released new evidence in the investigation of South Florida deliveryman accused of killing a Boca Raton grandmother last summer.

21-year-old Jorge Dupre Lachazo is accused of killing Evelyn Udell, a 75-year-old woman, who police say, he beat and burned Udell inside her Boca Raton home on August 20, 2019.

According to police, Lachazo worked as a deliveryman who was at Udell’s home installing a new dryer and washer.

On Tuesday police released a video of Lachazo being interrogated by police after they arrested him. The video, which is more than two hours long, shows Lachazo ball up into the fetal position in a chair in the corner while speaking with investigators.

During the police interrogation, Lachazo told detectives that he made a mistake and asked them to kill him.

The discovery also includes photos gathered by investigators at the crime scene last August:

PHOTOS: Evidence in the case

When police arrived to the scene, Udell was found on the ground against the washer in the laundry room. Police said they also found that the oven and stove burners were on, and a can of Acetone without the lid was on the kitchen counter. Udell’s purse and wallet were also found open.

Lachazo is facing charges including first-degree murder with a weapon. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in the case. His next hearing is April 17.