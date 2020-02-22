Police release video evidence, 911 calls in FHP trooper’s death

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video evidence and 911 calls on Friday detailing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this month.

On February 5th ,Trooper Joseph Bullock, 42, was killed by a man identified as Franklin Reed III. Bullock responded to the scene of a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 107 at aruond 9:15 a.m., according to a timeline of events released.

According to the timeline, Bullock made contact with the driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III. Reed did not want assistance so the Trooper left the scene.

Around an hour later, at 10:12 a.m., Trooper Bullock returned to the scene after Reed’s SUV somehow ended up in a ditch on I-95 and a 911 call was received.