Police release video evidence, 911 calls in FHP trooper’s death

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video evidence and 911 calls on Friday detailing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this month.
On February 5th ,Trooper Joseph Bullock, 42, was killed by a man identified as Franklin Reed III. Bullock responded to the scene of a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 107 at aruond 9:15 a.m., according to a timeline of events released.
According to the timeline, Bullock made contact with the driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III. Reed did not want assistance so the Trooper left the scene.
Around an hour later, at 10:12 a.m., Trooper Bullock returned to the scene after Reed’s SUV somehow ended up in a ditch on I-95 and a 911 call was received.
According to MCSO, detectives believe Reed was upset with the tow bill, so he walked up to Trooper Bullock’s FHP cruiser and shot him in the head.
The sheriff’s office said Reed then tried to shoot the tow truck driver, but his gun jammed. The driver was able to run away.
The tow truck company called 911 to report that Bullock had been shot, and that the suspect was trying to shoot the tow truck driver.
Eventually, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer, Det. Jemel Headings, was in the southbound lanes of I-95 on his way to work when he noticed the suspicious activity and he made a u-turn to see what was going on. He ended up shooting the suspect.
In the release, Sheriff Snyder said Reed committed a retail theft in Palm Bay, Florida the day before. But other than that, he had no documented criminal history.
“Our destiny as law enforcement is to go out and help people,” said Sheriff Snyder. “The only way something like this could be avoided really would’ve been for Reed to be a good citizen.”