Police required to help ICE, Teachers can now carry guns in classrooms in Florida

Several major laws have gone into effect in the state of Florida as of Tuesday.

Both of the measures below have stirred up controversy, especially in South Florida.

Florida Ban on Sanctuary Cities

Florida’s ban on sanctuary cities which also requires local law enforcement to assist ICE went into effect Tuesday.

The state of Florida is home to an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants meaning a lot of people will be affected.

Some argue it is a positive measure to keep our community safe while others do not agree.

The city of South Miami and several immigrant-rights groups, who filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, say it endangers public safety by fueling fear of law enforcement in immigrant communities.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argues it will make communities safer by requiring police to help ICE.

The measure not only bans sanctuary cities in the state but also requires local jurisdictions to hold undocumented immigrants who’ve been jailed for up to two additional days to give ICE officers a chance to pick them up.

Furthermore, it says local law enforcement agencies must use their “best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Many of the largest cities in the United States have pro and anti-sanctuary policies in place.

Over 30 bills related to sanctuary policies are pending across the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Florida teachers can now carry guns inside classrooms

Florida has become the eighth state to allow certain teachers to carry weapons inside their classrooms.

The law was passed in response to the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Two of the state’s largest school districts in Miami and Orlando opted out of the program.

To carry a weapon, staff must pass a background check, psychological exam, and more than 140 hours of training.

It is unclear at this time how many teachers are carrying concealed weapons because they are allowed to remain anonymous.

