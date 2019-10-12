Police search for answers after a man is fatally shot in Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for answers after a Hispanic male was found shot to death outside of a home in unincorporated Boca Raton.

The incident was reported Friday around 8:30 pm, in the area of Tavernier Drive near Yamato Road.

Officials say, they received a call that evening after the victim was found on the ground.

Upon further inspection, it was determined that the victim had been shot and was deceased.

At this time, authorities have no suspects nor do they have a motive for the situation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.