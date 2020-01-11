Police search for carjacking suspect in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police are currently looking for a suspect that is believed to be involved in a carjacking incident.

According to reports, the carjacking took place this morning at around 8 a.m. and officers chased the suspect northbound on I-95 and then east on PGA Boulevard.

Police say the suspect took off on foot, and are currently still looking for the suspect.

PBGPD is currently assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department in locating a fleeing carjacking suspect at the I95 and PGA Blvd interchange. Suspect last seen running north. K9 units and helicopter on scene pic.twitter.com/J0BCtFQYs2 — Palm Bch Gdns Police (@PBGPD) January 11, 2020

No further details have been released.

