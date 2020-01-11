Police search for carjacking suspect in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police are currently looking for a suspect that is believed to be involved in a carjacking incident.

According to reports, the carjacking took place this morning at around 8 a.m. and officers chased the suspect northbound on I-95 and then east on PGA Boulevard.

Police say the suspect took off on foot, and are currently still looking for the suspect.

 

No further details have been released.

850 WFTL will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

SHARE