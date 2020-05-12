Police search for Jacksonville child who went missing over the weekend

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs help locating an 11-year-old Jacksonville boy who went missing over the weekend.

A missing child alert was issued for 11-year-old Keavon Washington who was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville on Saturday.

He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has brown eyes and has black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.