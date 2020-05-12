Police search for Jacksonville child who went missing over the weekend

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs help locating an 11-year-old Jacksonville boy who went missing over the weekend.
A missing child alert was issued for 11-year-old Keavon Washington who was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville on Saturday.
He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has brown eyes and has black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.
PLEASE SHARE!
Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for 11yo black male Keavon Washington, 4'10", 135 lbs., last seen 1600 block of West 45th St, Jacksonville. May be in the Jax or Gainesville areas. Contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/y6DyyGdyaZ
— FDLE (@fdlepio) May 10, 2020