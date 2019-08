Authorities in Miami-Dade are currently searching for a man who left a gun at a public records office in Doral.

According to the report, the man walked into the office near Northwest 25th Street and 92nd Avenue around 3:00 pm on Friday, slammed the gun on the counter, said something in Spanish, and then left the establishment.

Investigators set up a perimeter in the area to locate the man as they investigate within the office.

This is a developing story.