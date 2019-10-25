Police search for missing 20-year-old from Jupiter

Authorities in Jupiter, Florida are currently searching for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Officials say Mallory Fleming went missing Tuesday from her home in the Egret Landing development.

It was said that Fleming left her home without her cellphone and her ID.

Fleming is described as 5’4,” with blonde hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt and black yoga pants.

She also has piercings on the top of both of her ears.

If you have any information about Fleming’s disappearance please contact Detective Jared Kenerson at 561-746-6201.