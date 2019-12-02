Police search for women who went on shopping spree after stealing elderly victim’s wallet

The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently searching for two women who reportedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman and then went on a shopping spree.

The incident was reported on November 15th.

Authorities say the 75-year-old victim was shopping for groceries when the women somehow gained access to the victim’s wallet. The women immediately went to another store where they purchased $5,000 worth of electronics and gift cards.

They then went to another store where they attempted to purchase several other items but the victim’s cards declined.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the women. If you recognize either of these women you are asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780. Reference report# 2019-050215