Police searching for two 13-year-old girls missing from Palm Beach County

It has been over a month since two 13-year-old girls from Palm Beach County were last seen.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 13-year-old Evelinda Morales, and Emily Lopez who went missing just over a week apart.
Evelinda Morales was last seen in the Boynton Beach area on March 27 . She is described to be 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Have you seen Evelinda Morales Morales?
She has been missing since March 27th from the #BoytonBeach area. We are asking for anyone with information to please call us at (561)688-3400. RT pic.twitter.com/8NN6ivAOzL
— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 7, 2020
Emily Lopez was last seen on April 7 in the Lake Worth Beach area. She has brown hair that was dyed red before her disappearance.
Have you seen Emily Lopez? She is #Missing and was last seen today in the #LakeWorthBeach area. Anyone with information please call us (561)688-3400. RT to help us bring her back home. pic.twitter.com/WfnOmxZBG4
— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 7, 2020
PBSO is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with any information is urged to call The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.