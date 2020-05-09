Police searching for two 13-year-old girls missing from Palm Beach County

It has been over a month since two 13-year-old girls from Palm Beach County were last seen.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 13-year-old Evelinda Morales, and Emily Lopez who went missing just over a week apart.

Evelinda Morales was last seen in the Boynton Beach area on March 27 . She is described to be 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.