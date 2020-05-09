Police searching for two 13-year-old girls missing from Palm Beach County

It has been over a month since two 13-year-old girls from Palm Beach County were last seen.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 13-year-old Evelinda Morales, and Emily Lopez who went missing just over a week apart.

Evelinda Morales was last seen in the Boynton Beach area on March 27 .  She is described to be 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Emily Lopez was last seen on April 7 in the Lake Worth Beach area. She has brown hair that was dyed red before her disappearance.

 

PBSO is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with any information is urged to call The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.

PBSO officials have not said if they believe these two cases are related.

