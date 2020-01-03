Police: Security Guard Killed Man at Fort Lauderdale Condo Complex

A security guard shot and killed a man who allegedly assaulted another guard at a Fort Lauderdale condo high-rise this week, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Playa Del Mar, which is at 3900 Galt Ocean Drive, according to Detective Tracy Figone.

Broward Medical Examiner Craig Mallak identified the dead man as 65-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident Lawrence Ascione.

Pio Ieraci, president of the Galt Mile Community Association, explains the suspect had attacked a female guard at a security station in the condo’s garage.

That is when another guard, who was on a roving patrol, appeared and shot him.

Ieraci is unsure whether the guard who shot Ascione heard the assault taking place, or if had been on his regular rounds.

The guards are employees of a security company called Elite Guard.

Ascione was arrested on October 15 for an incident in Lauderdale Lakes, in which police say that he fired a BB gun six times at a woman but missed.

He was also arrested last August on a charge of breaking into the back door of a store on Las Olas Boulevard, and a month later in Lauderdale Lakes, on a charge of unlawful consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Court records show that he had been wearing an ankle monitor since December 24.

Figone says the investigation remains open.