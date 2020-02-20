Police will release evidence in FHP trooper’s death

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office will reveal critical evidence on Friday in the case of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this month.

Investigators said Trooper Joseph Bullock, 42, was shot and killed on Feb. 5 while trying to help a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95. The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III.

On Friday, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder will release a timeline of the events leading up to Trooper Bullock’s tragic death, along with 911 calls and video evidence from the crime.