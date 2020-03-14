Police:Andrew Gillum involved in apparent drug overdose in Miami

Miami Beach police say former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum was one of three men found in a South Beach hotel room during an apparent drug overdose.

Police responded to the incident at the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning and they said they found three “plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room” according to a Miami Beach police report.

Police say paramedics were treating a man for a possible drug overdose when officers arrived. Gillum, 40, and another man were also in the room.

According to the report, the two other men involved in the incident were 56-year-old Aldo Mejias and 30-year-old Travis Dyson. Mejias told police he gave Dyson his credit card information to rent the room for the night. When Mejias returned to the room, he found Dyson and Gillum “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Mejias told police he saw Dyson collapsed on the bed and “Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting.”

The report said Gillum was unable to communicate with officers “due to his inebriated state.”

It is unclear what type of relationship the 3 men had to each other. Police did not arrest Gillum.

Gillum released a statement after the incident:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”