Porn company offers Jacksonville Jaguars QB $1M to lead fitness class naked

Adult website CamSoda is offering one million dollars for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew to lead a fitness class naked or wearing just a jockstrap.

The QB took over for Nick Foles after he was injured in the first game this season.

Minshew is known for exercising with bands in the locker room wearing just a jockstrap, or sometimes nothing at all.

CamSoda made the offer in a letter later posted on Twitter.

The letter says he would be part of a new fitness program that live streams classes taught by adult entertainment stars.

We’ll have to see whether Minshew, who has not commented on the matter at this time will accept the $1 million deal.

