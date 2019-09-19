Porn company offers Jacksonville Jaguars QB $1M to lead fitness class naked

Adult website CamSoda is offering one million dollars for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew to lead a fitness class naked or wearing just a jockstrap.

The QB took over for Nick Foles after he was injured in the first game this season.

Minshew is known for exercising with bands in the locker room wearing just a jockstrap, or sometimes nothing at all.

CamSoda made the offer in a letter later posted on Twitter.

We have officially reached peak Gardner Minshew: He’s being offered an endorsement deal with an adult website to teach fitness classes online. Apparently, they heard about the fact that he likes to stretch in his jock strap during pregame #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/tYhpq7S9H0 — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 18, 2019

The letter says he would be part of a new fitness program that live streams classes taught by adult entertainment stars.

We’ll have to see whether Minshew, who has not commented on the matter at this time will accept the $1 million deal.