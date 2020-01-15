Porn Star Attorney Avenatti Arrested by IRS at Bar Hearing

Surprisingly, embattled attorney Michael Avenatti still has a law license as he sits in jail this morning, again.

Avenatti was trying to keep his license while attending a disciplinary hearing at the California Bar Association in Los Angeles yesterday.

But during a break, the porn star lawyer was arrested and cuffed by the IRS in the hallway.

Just moments ago ex-Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was taken out of the California State Bar Court in LA the custody of federal agents. pic.twitter.com/cU8sM4DUw1 — Jason McGahan (@JasonMcGahan) January 15, 2020

The former lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels is accused of scamming $840-thousand from a client.

He was arrested outside the courtroom by agents for the IRS, who accuse Avenatti of cheating on his taxes and lying to investigators.

Avenatti’s lawyer says he expects there will be a bail hearing this afternoon. Until then the high profile attorney sits behind bars.