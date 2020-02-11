Port St. Lucie Goodwill Evacuated After Suspicious Donation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie Goodwill store was evacuated on Tuesday after someone donated a hand grenade according to police.

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad responded to the store, located at 1665 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard Tuesday morning.

@PSLPolice investigated hand grenade donated at the Goodwill located at 1655 SLW. Business was temporarily evacuated. SLC Bomb Squad took possession of INACTIVE grenade for destruction. Goodwill open for business @TCPalm @CBS12 @WPTV @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/hWSuc0bMIB — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 11, 2020

Police said the grenade was inactive, but the Goodwill was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.