Port St. Lucie Goodwill Evacuated After Suspicious Donation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie Goodwill store was evacuated on Tuesday after someone donated a hand grenade according to police.

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad responded to the store, located at 1665 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police said the grenade was inactive, but the Goodwill was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

SHARE