Port St. Lucie Mayor Invites Elon Musk to Move Tesla Headquarters

Tesla founder and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk just received an intriguing offer from a municipality along our coast.

He has been in disagreement with county officials in California over reopening his car factory there following the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Monday, Musk announced he plans to restart production at his Tesla plant against the rules in Alameda County, Calif.

Musk had also tweeted last weekend that he would move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada immediately.

The city of Port St. Lucie is offering to help end the dispute, by inviting Musk to bring his business to the Treasure Coast.

In a formal letter tweeted by the city on Thursday, Mayor Gregory Oravec explained that Port St. Lucie would make a great location for the company, given its proximity to Musk’s SpaceX launch center.

The letter promotes Port St. Lucie’s manufacturing space, as well as Florida’s generous tax structure.

“I think you will find us eager to cut red tape and willing to foster true collaboration in good times and in bad,” Oravec says in the letter.

The mayor also asks Musk to call him and hopes he will have “an opportunity to make our pitch.”

It is not known whether Musk has seen the letter or if he is even considering our state for business.

