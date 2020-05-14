Port St. Lucie Mayor Invites Elon Musk to Move Tesla Headquarters

Tesla founder and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk just received an intriguing offer from a municipality along our coast.

He has been in disagreement with county officials in California over reopening his car factory there following the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Monday, Musk announced he plans to restart production at his Tesla plant against the rules in Alameda County, Calif.

Musk had also tweeted last weekend that he would move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada immediately.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

The city of Port St. Lucie is offering to help end the dispute, by inviting Musk to bring his business to the Treasure Coast.

In a formal letter tweeted by the city on Thursday, Mayor Gregory Oravec explained that Port St. Lucie would make a great location for the company, given its proximity to Musk’s SpaceX launch center.

The letter promotes Port St. Lucie’s manufacturing space, as well as Florida’s generous tax structure.

“I think you will find us eager to cut red tape and willing to foster true collaboration in good times and in bad,” Oravec says in the letter.

Hi @elonmusk, please find the following letter from our mayor. Check out @CityPortStLucie! pic.twitter.com/X1OUmshMQy — Port St. Lucie (@CityPortStLucie) May 14, 2020

The mayor also asks Musk to call him and hopes he will have “an opportunity to make our pitch.”

It is not known whether Musk has seen the letter or if he is even considering our state for business.