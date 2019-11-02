Pregnant FL woman saves family by fatally shooting intruder with AR-15

A Florida woman is being hailed a hero for saving her family’s lives during a violent home invasion, Wednesday evening.

Jeremy King told BN9 that his wife “evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Around 9 p.m., Wednesday, two masked men armed with guns broke into the Lithia family home.

One of the men first grabbed the couple’s 11-year-old daughter before violently attacking the male victim, police say.

King said one of the men pistol-whipped him while another kicked him repeatedly in the head during the attack.

His wife, who is eight months pregnant, was in the back bedroom and peeked out to see what was going on, according to King.

He said that one of the men shot then at her.

She retreated, grabbed an AR-15, and returned fire, King said.

Deputies later found a man identified as one of the intruders dead in a nearby ditch.

The second gunman fled the scene after the fatal shot was fired and is still at large, deputies said.

Detectives do not believe the attack was random and are currently investigating the relationship between the victims and suspects.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also noted that the AR-15 used by the pregnant female was in the family home legally.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”