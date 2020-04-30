Pregnant Inmate on Ventilator gives Birth before dying of COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas – A pregnant inmate with COVID-19 struggling to live on a ventilator gave birth last week and Tuesday, she was pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said that 30-year-old Andrea Circle Bear was sentenced in South Dakota to 26 months in prison for “maintaining a drug involved premises.” and contracting the

On April 4, Circle Bear was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. She died due to complications from the illness on April 28.

After she started exhibiting a fever and cough, the mother-to-be was then transported to a federal prison medical facility, FMC Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas where she was immediately quarantined.

Evenutually as her health failed and her delivery date approached, Circle Bear was transported to a local hospital due to concerns about her pregnancy.

Unfortunately, her symptoms of COVID-19 worsened and she was placed on a ventilator.

The next day,doctors say her baby was delivered by cesarean section.

Officials say Circle Bear had a pre-existing medical condition which the CDC lists as a risk factor for developing more severe COVID-19. The condition of the newborn baby has not been disclosed.