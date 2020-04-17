Pregnant nurse dies of COVID-19; Baby survives

UK’s National Health Service is reporting that authorities were forced to perform an emergency C-Section on a pregnant nurse after the nurse succumbed to complications due to the coronavirus.

28-year-old Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust passed away on Sunday after testing positive for the virus on April 5th, according to reports.

David Carter, CEO of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spoke about Mary saying the death was extremely sad:

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust,” Carter said Wednesday.

“She tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time,” he continued.

While they have asked for the family’s privacy at this time, officials did report that the child is doing “very well.”

At least 27 NHS workers are among the 13,700 people who have died of coronavirus in the UK. Another

A GoFundMe page that was set up to support Agyapong’s husband and their baby has raised around £117,000 (about $146,000,) in 24/hrs time. The original goal was to raise £2,000 (about $2,500).